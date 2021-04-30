Navajo Nation to send masks to India

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – At one point during the pandemic, the Navajo Nation was one of the hardest-hit areas by COVID-19 in the entire country. Now, they’re trying to help others in need. India is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths, so the Navajo Nation is now focusing relief efforts on that part of the world.

“At one point the Navajo Nation was hit hard as well and we did get a lot of support from friends of the Navajo Nation all across the country, all across the world even Ireland,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Pres. Nez said the Navajo Nation has fought hard to turn their once dire coronavirus situation around. “About 70 percent of our Navajo residents that live here have been vaccinated so we’re getting close to herd immunity,” said Nez.

Now that they’re headed in the right direction, the Navajo Nation is turning its attention to another part of the world where a surge of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths seems to be out of control. “We recognize how hard India is being hit by the coronavirus,” said President Nez. President Nez said they want to do their part and send help.

“So what we’re doing right now is compiling some of our cloth masks and we are going to be shipping it to the embassy, the Indian embassy in D.C. to deliver to the people in India,” said Pres. Nez. The Navajo Nation said they understand the hardship India is going through and they now challenge their citizens and the rest of the nation to step up.

“This pandemic has showed all of us that we are so closely interconnected that we are able to help others,” said Pres. Nez.

Friday, the Navajo Nation reported nine new COVID cases and two deaths. India has been recording more than 300,000 cases each day since April 21. That’s up from 100,000 a day on April 4.