Navajo Nation starts next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation is starting its second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations. The first group included healthcare workers as well as residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Now they are expanding to people 65 and older, those in group living settings, first responders, essential workers, spiritual leaders and people at high risk. So far, the Navajo Area Indian Health Service has received enough doses to vaccinate close to 12,000 people.

“Starting on Monday, Jan. 11, Navajo Area IHS and the tribal health organizations will begin focusing more of their time and resources on making the vaccines available to our elderly population who are 65 years and older. We also have to keep in mind that both the Pfizer and Moderna require two separate doses to be administered to everyone approximately 21 days apart,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a Facebook post.

There will be a Navajo Nation town hall online at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7. The Nez-Lizer Administration will be joined by Navajo Area IHS officials and tribal health organizations to provide additional COVID-19 vaccination updates and information.

Read Next: