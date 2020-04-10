Navajo Nation reports 558 total COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths; 57-hr curfew to begin

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation is reporting an increase of 70 additional positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases to 558 and a total of 22 confirmed deaths related to the virus as of Thursday. The report now shows a total of 2,381 negative test results.

The 558 positive COVID-19 cases are from the following counties:

Navajo County, AZ: 222

Apache County, AZ: 59

Coconino County, AZ: 124

McKinley County, NM: 53

San Juan County, NM: 79

Cibola County, NM: 9

Socorro County NM: 2

San Juan County, UT: 10

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer announced on Thursday that they are both under self-quarantine after being in close proximity to a first responder who later tested positive for COVID-19. The Navajo Nation will be implementing a 57-hour curfew that takes effect on Friday, April 10 at 8 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

Essential employees are exempt from this curfew and are required to have documentation from their employer. Navajo Police are strictly enforcing the Nation’s curfew and will issue citations that may include a fine of up to $1,000 and/or 30 days in jail.

