Navajo Nation reports 488 total COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation reports 62 additional positive COVID-19 cases bringing the total number to 488 and a total of 20 virus-related deaths as of Wednesday. There are 2,221 negative test results on the Nation.

The 488 total cases are in the following counties:

  • Navajo County, AZ: 186
  • Apache County, AZ: 50
  • Coconino County, AZ: 116
  • McKinley County, NM: 45
  • San Juan County, NM: 70
  • Cibola County, NM: 9
  • Socorro County, NM: 2
  • San Juan County, UT: 10

The Nation will implement a 57-hour curfew starting at 8 p.m. on Friday and will last until 5 a.m. on Monday. Essential employees who have documentation from their employer are exempt from this order.

Navajo Nation Police will enforce the curfew and those who refuse to comply will recieve citations that may include a fine up to $1,000 or 30 days in jail.

“Now is the time to get prepared for the 57-hour curfew. If you need groceries, medication, or other necessary items we urge to take every precaution and please only send one family member to purchase items- do not take children into stores or public places. Let’s also continue to pray for everyone who is fighting along with us,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

On Thursday, at 10 a.m. the Navajo Nation and Navajo Area Indian Health Service will host an online Town Hall, providing COVID-19 updates on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page. The Town Hall will also air on KTNN 660AM at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

