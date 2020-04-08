Navajo Nation reports 426 total cases of COVID-19, 17 deaths

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation reports there are 42 additional positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases to 426 and a total of 17 confirmed deaths related to the virus as of Tuesday, April 7.

The 426 cases are from the following counties:

Navajo County, AZ: 164

Apache County, AZ: 44

Coconino County, AZ: 102

McKinley County, NM: 32

San Juan County NM: 66

Cibola Couny, NM: 8

Socorro County, NM: 2

Bernalillo County, NM: 1

San Juan County, UT: 7

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Arizona National Guard to assess potential sites for a Federal Medical Station in the communities of Kayenta and Tuba City to help with the COVID-19 patient overflow from local health care facilities. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is expected to provide a report in the next few days.

On Monday President Nez stated the Nation will be enacting a 57-hour mandatory curfew over the weekend as resident weren’t complying to the stay-at-home order. Navajo Nation Police will issue citations, fines and will detain those who are not abiding by the order.

Essential workers and first responders are exempt from the weekend curfew.

