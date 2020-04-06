Navajo Nation reports 354 total cases of COVID-19, 14 deaths

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation is reporting its number of positive cases of COVID-19 has increased by 33 cases and one death since Saturday and has now reached a total of 354 cases and a total of 14 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths as of Sunday. As of Thursday, there were 1,796 negative test results.

The 354 confirmed cases come from the following counties:

Navajo Nation, AZ: 149

Apache County, AZ: 33

Coconino County, AZ: 94

McKinley County, NM: 17

San Juan County, NM: 45

Cibola County, NM: 7

Socorro County, NM: 2

San Juan County, UT: 7

The Navajo Police will continue to issue fines and citations to those who are in violation of the Nation’s stay-at-home order. A daily curfew requires residents be in their homes from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.

According to Navajo Police Chief Phillip B. Francisco, police are setting up checkpointts on roadways to enforce the orders and will check essential work documentation. Those who are not on essential travel will be directed to return home.

“You may be young and healthy, but please be mindful of your elders – your parents and grandparents. Their immune systems may not be as strong as yours and they need to be protected. The majority of those who have lost their lives are those older than 60-years-old. Projections indicate that we have not reached the peak spread of COVID-19, so please take every precaution and stay home as much as possible,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

