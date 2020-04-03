Navajo Nation reports 241 total cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation is reporting 27 additional cases of COVID-19 and one additional death since Wednesday’s update, bringing the total number of positive cases to 241 and a total of 8 confirmed deaths related to the virus as of Thursday. There has been a total of 1,796 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19.

The 241 cases are in the following counties:

Navajo County, AZ: 104

Apache County, AZ: 22

Coconino County, AZ: 63

McKinley County NM: 16

San Juan County, NM: 25

Cibola County, NM: 4

San Juan County, UT: 7

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice president Myron Lizer continue their push to make more test kits and on-site laboratory testing available to residents. The Navajo Nation reports President Nez is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assess more sites on the Nation for medical stations.

“The Navajo Police will start issuing citations soon for individuals who violate the curfew that’s in place,” said President Nez in a statement. “The only way we’re going to beat the virus is to stay home as much as possible.”

Earlier this week, a curfew was put in place on the Nation from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. seven days a week.

