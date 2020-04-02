Navajo Nation reports 214 total cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 as the number of cases has reached a total of 214 and seven confirmed deaths related to the virus as of Wednesday, April 1. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer are now demanding that more test kits and on-site laboratory testing be available on the Navajo Nation stating it would increase testing and speed up the processing of results.

The 214 virus cases are in the following counties:

Navajo County, AZ: 97

Apache County, AZ: 22

Coconino County, AZ: 49

McKinley County, NM: 14

San Juan County, NM: 22

Cibola County, NM: 3

San Juan County, UT: 7

“We’re two weeks into this pandemic and we need many more test kits, we need testing labs in our communities so we can get results much quicker. The public needs to be mindful that these numbers are going to continue to increase if every family, every individual does not follow the advice of health care experts. We’re working around the clock to get the word out, but ultimately, it’s the decision of every individual,” said President Nez. “Stay home, stay safe, save lives!”

The Navajo Nation’s daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. remains in effect.

