Navajo Nation reports 174 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service are reporting the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Navajo Nation has reached 174 in addition to seven confirmed COVID-19 related deaths as of Tuesday.

“We are very sorry to hear of the loss of more lives due to the virus – we offer our prayers for the families of those who lost loved ones,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. “In a few parts of the country, they are beginning to see a slight decline in new cases and it’s due to more and more residents staying home and practicing social distancing. Here on the Navajo Nation, we need everyone to fully grasp the importance of social distancing and the impact it has on fighting the spread of COVID-19. It’s completely up to us as individuals to do our part to beat the virus.”

The 174 positive COVID-19 cases include the following counties:

Navajo County, AZ: 85

Apache County, AZ: 17

Coconino County AZ: 40

McKinley County, NM: 10

San Juan County, NM: 15

Cibola County, NM: 1

San Juan County UT: 6

President Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer have announced that Bashas’ Dine Markets on the Navajo Nation will extend their elderly shopping hours from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 1 to allow individuals to shop for essential items. There will be information available and food distribution sites for elders at each store location.

Law enforcement will also be on-site to assist with the regulation of the flow of traffic. The Navajo Nation’s curfew will remain in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m.

