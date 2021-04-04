Navajo Nation president talks problems in health care system on ‘Face the Nation’

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is addressing COVID-19’s impact on Indigenous Americans. President Nez on CBS’s ‘Face the Nation’ stated the pandemic has revealed deficiencies in the health care system across the United States, but especially in Native American communities.

“The Indian Health Services oversees the health care system, and the Indian Health Service has been underfunded since its inception. And so we are, the health care professionals are utilizing the limited resources that they have,” President Nez said.

The Indian Health Service has distributed 89.3% of the vaccines given to the Navajo people. More than 88,000 Navajo people are fully-vaccinated, beating out every state’s current vaccine rollout.