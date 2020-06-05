Navajo Nation pause weekend-long lockdowns

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – For the first time in almost two months, the Navajo Nation will not be under a 57-hour weekend lockdown. President Jonathan Nez is suspending the weekend curfew that has been in place from Friday night through Monday morning, the last eight weekends. The daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. remains in place.

President Nez did extend the closure of government offices and facilities through at least July 5. The Navajo Nation is nearing 5,700 cases of COVID-19 with 259 deaths.

“As we reflected on the COVID-19 data and the recommendations from health care professionals, we have decided to pause the 57-hour weekend lockdowns on the Navajo Nation; however, the seven-day curfews are still active and enforced. The end of the 57-hour lockdown does not mean that we let our guards down because the virus is still within our communities. We must continue to comply with all public health orders to slow and stop the coronavirus spread. This is not the time to ignore and forget all the preventative measures we have been practicing, such as washing your hands, staying six feet away from others, cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces, and wearing your face masks,” said President Nez in a press release.

