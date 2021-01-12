Navajo Nation now in Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation is moving into the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. The Navajo Indian Health Service is now focusing its efforts to provide vaccines to those who are 65 or older. So far, more than 18,000 of the 26,000 vaccines received have been administered.

“This helps us to justify to the federal government that we need more doses. as we get them in we get them into the arms of our people. Those that want it then we can turn around and say look…we have over 70 percent of the doses that you’ve given to the Navajo Nation and they’ve already been given to our Navajo people,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Monday, the Navajo Nation reported 154 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. A public health order extending a stay-at-home order and 57-hour weekend lockdowns went into effect Monday through Jan. 25.

