Navajo Nation now have 321 total COVID-19 cases

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation now has 321 total cases and 13 deaths.
Fifty-one new cases and one new death were announced Saturday. Fifty-six of the 321 cases are from New Mexico. There have been nearly 1,800 negative tests so far. The Navajo Police Department began issuing citations and fines for people who violate the Navajo Nation’s stay-at-home order and curfew.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites