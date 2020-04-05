Navajo Nation now have 321 total COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
navajo nation_251644

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation now has 321 total cases and 13 deaths.

Fifty-one new cases and one new death were announced Saturday. Fifty-six of the 321 cases are from New Mexico. There have been nearly 1,800 negative tests so far. The Navajo Police Department began issuing citations and fines for people who violate the Navajo Nation’s stay-at-home order and curfew.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞