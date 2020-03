Navajo Nation now has over 100 positive coronavirus cases

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation has reached over 100 cases of the coronavirus.

Its Department of Health says there are 115 positive cases so far. Nineteen of those cases came from the New Mexico area of the Navajo Nation.

Sunday, President Jonathan Nez announced a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the entire Navajo Nation. It’s set to go into effect on Monday.

