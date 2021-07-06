Navajo Nation lifts some COVID restrictions on reservation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez signed legislation Tuesday to rescind an order that closed the reservation to outside visitors. It lifts several COVID-19 restrictions that will allow tribal parks to reopen at 50% capacity with safety protocols in place as early as Thursday and also allow schools to eventually reopen under a required safety plan.

The Navajo Department of Health will issue a new Public Health Emergency Order on Wednesday, outlining safety protocols and requirements for reopening. The mask mandate remains in effect for the entire Navajo Nation.

“Our gating measures and data show a consistent downward trend in new cases and deaths related to COVID-19, and we have a large majority of our Navajo Nation residents fully vaccinated,” Nez said in a statement. “We continue to meet with our health experts on a regular basis and they support the reopening of parks to our residents and our visitors.”

The Navajo Nation’s vast reservation covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.