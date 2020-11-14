Navajo Nation implements weekend curfew

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation is struggling once again to contain COVID-19. Thursday, they announced 143 more cases. The Nation will once again go under a weekend-long curfew in an attempt to keep members from leaving the reservation and bringing COVID-19 back to their families. The Navajo Nation did not report any new deaths Friday. While they surged early on, they were successful in getting COVID cases down to just a handful just a few months ago.
