Navajo Nation gaming board extends casino closure through July 5

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (KRQE) – The Board of Directors of the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise has extended the closure of all Navajo gaming operations in adherence to the Navajo Nation Executive Order issued by President Johnathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer. The order keeps in place the closure of governmnet operation through July 5.

The Navajo Gaming Board will continue to give their employees paid administrative leave. All properties have completed biohazard deep-cleaning and sanitation processes as well as implementing additional health and safety precautions.