Navajo Nation extends stay at home order, curfew now in place

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation is extending its current stay at home order and is now implementing a curfew that requires people to stay home from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. seven days a week. The curfew is set in place for the entire Navajo Nation and comes as the Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service report that the number of positive COVID-19 cases for the nation reaches 128 as of Sunday.

The curfew requires all individuals to be at home during curfew hours except in the case of an emergency and does not apply to essential employees. Essential employees must have official identification and/or a letter of designation from their employer on official letterhead that includes a contact that can verify the information.

“Stay home, stay safe! We are doing our best to keep people safe, but the government can’t do everything and that’s why everyone needs to stay home as much as possible. Every person is responsible for taking precautions to preserve their own health,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a press release. “This curfew is an added measure to protect our Navajo people, especially our elderly and high-risk. Everyone should read the new order entirely.”

The health order recommends residents limit operations before 6 a.m. and after 7 p.m. in order for customers to obey the curfew. This doesn’t apply to essential businesses that don’t directly serve customers.

Restaurants and other businesses that serve prepared food are required to provide an outdoor order station and/or a way for individuals to call ahead to place an order and allow customers to remain in their vehicles for pick-up.

Gas stations must either have a fueling attendant to pump gas or must provide disinfectant wipes or spray for customers to use.

Financial institutions such as banks must provide drive-thru services only. Services can be offered through technology-based means such as over the phone, online etc. ATM services may be offered but must have disinfectant wipes or spray available for customers to use.

Businesses such as grocery stores, convenience stores, food banks, and hardware stores are required to limit the number of customers in their stores and cannot have more than 10 customers at a time. Businesses must also ensure customers maintain social distancing procedures.

Post offices are not required to provide curbside or drive-thru delivery requirements however must have disinfectant spray or wipes available for customers.

Laundry facilities must limit customer occupancy to two people per household and cannot have more than 10 individuals at any given time. Disinfectant spray and wipes must be available for customers.

All other essential businesses are urged to post a notice at their business that provides a contact number for customers to receive service during business hours as well as contact information on the business website in order to limit in-person customer contact as much as possible.

