Navajo Nation extends state of emergency, closures until May 17

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer have issued an Executive Order extending the declaration of a state of emergency and extending the closure of Navajo Nation government offices until May 17 to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The previous Executive Order was scheduled to expire on April 26. The order states that all Navajo Nation Divisions, Departments, Enterprises, Offices, non-governance certified chapters, and Navajo casinos will follow the Public Health Emergency Orders that require all Navajo citizens tolimit their movement and will stay at home, leaving only for essential activities.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now warning the public that there could be a second wave of COVID-19 this coming winter, which could be very devastating combined with the regular flu season,” said Vice President Lizer in a statement. “So, we need to remain diligent in practicing social distancing and by remaining home as much as possible. Our frontline warriors are out there fighting to protect and heal us, so let’s stay home for them.”

The order states residents shall comply with the curfew by remaining at home between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. and must comply with weekend or other curfew hours. The Nation’s stay-in-place order remains in efect as well as the daily curfew.

Another 57-hour weekend curfew will begin on Friday, April 24 at 8 p.m. and will last until Monday, April 27, at 5 a.m. President Nez and Vice President Lizer are encouraging everyone to prepare for the weekend curfew by making sure they have enough essential items.

Only one family member is asked to purchase items.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 Resources