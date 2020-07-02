Navajo Nation extending weekend lockdowns through much of July

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation announced they will be extending their weekend lockdowns through much of July. On Tuesday, June 30, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer signed an executive order that extends the Nation’s declaration of a state of emergency and closure of government offices and entities until July 26, 2020.

Another Public Health Emergency Order puts 57-hour weekend lockdowns in effect until July 20, 2020. The lockdowns start at 8 p.m. on Fridays and end at 5 a.m. the following Monday.

The Navajo Nation reports additional weekend lockdowns may follow. Daily, overnight lockdown hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. are also still in effect.

Leaders say this is due to an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases near the Nation. The Navajo Nation has 7,549 total cases as of Wednesday, July 1, and 364 deaths.

