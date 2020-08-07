Navajo Nation dials back lockdown hours in response to slowing COVID-19 spread

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The spread of COVID-19 has slowed on the Navajo Nation. Officials say the rate of new cases has been on the downward trajectory over the last week and the number of tests coming back positive is below 10%.

Hospital occupancy is also below the desired 80% threshold. While nation officials say it’s critical for people to continue being vigilant, they are dialing back the lockdown hours. The daily curfew start time has been pushed back one hour to 9 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. still ending at 5 a.m.

The weekend lockdown is being reduced from 57 hours to 32 hours bu not taking effect until Saturday night at 9 p.m. and lifting at 5 a.m. Monday morning. That’s expected to be in effect at least through the end of August.

