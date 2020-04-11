Navajo Nation confirms 39 new cases of COVID-19, total now to 597

FILE – This Oct. 25, 2018 file photo shows Monument Valley, Utah. In the U.S. Southwest, the leader of the Navajo Nation restricted travel for employees who answer to him and wrote letters to federal officials saying anyone pulled away from duty at federal health care facilities on the vast reservation wouldn’t be welcome back for 45 days. Tribes across the country have closed casinos to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. In the U.S. Southwest, the leader of the Navajo Nation restricted travel for employees who answer to him and wrote letters to federal officials saying anyone pulled away from duty at federal health care facilities on the vast reservation wouldn’t be welcome back for 45 days. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation Health Command Operations Center (HCOC) has now confirmed 39 new cases of Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) as of Friday, Apr. 10. The new numbers also confirmed no additional deaths, therefore COVID-19 related fatalities remain at 22. A total of 2,705 tests have returned negative results.

  • COVID-19 Laboratory Confirmed Deaths: 22
  • Navajo County (Arizona): 234
  • Apache County (Arizona): 61
  • Coconino County (Arizona): 134
  • McKinley County (New Mexico): 63
  • San Juan County (New Mexico): 82
  • Cibola County (New Mexico): 11
  • San Juan County (Utah): 10
  • Socorro (NM): 2

The Navajo Nation Police Department will be monitoring the highways and communities during the 57-Hour Weekend Curfew. Navajo Nation Police Officers will also be checking for proper documentation and identification. People found guilty face up-to 30-Days Incarceration and/or a $1,000 fine.

The Navajo Nation Division of Social Services (DSS) has established the Navajo Nation COVID-19 Burial Assistance to help families that have lost their loved ones to COVID-19. For more information, contact DSS Family Assistance Services at (866) 347-2403. For more information, visit https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19 or call the HCOC Hotline at (928) 871-7014.

