Navajo Nation confirms 39 new cases of COVID-19, total now to 597

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation Health Command Operations Center (HCOC) has now confirmed 39 new cases of Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) as of Friday, Apr. 10. The new numbers also confirmed no additional deaths, therefore COVID-19 related fatalities remain at 22. A total of 2,705 tests have returned negative results.
- COVID-19 Laboratory Confirmed Deaths: 22
- Navajo County (Arizona): 234
- Apache County (Arizona): 61
- Coconino County (Arizona): 134
- McKinley County (New Mexico): 63
- San Juan County (New Mexico): 82
- Cibola County (New Mexico): 11
- San Juan County (Utah): 10
- Socorro (NM): 2
The Navajo Nation Police Department will be monitoring the highways and communities during the 57-Hour Weekend Curfew. Navajo Nation Police Officers will also be checking for proper documentation and identification. People found guilty face up-to 30-Days Incarceration and/or a $1,000 fine.
The Navajo Nation Division of Social Services (DSS) has established the Navajo Nation COVID-19 Burial Assistance to help families that have lost their loved ones to COVID-19. For more information, contact DSS Family Assistance Services at (866) 347-2403. For more information, visit https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19 or call the HCOC Hotline at (928) 871-7014.
