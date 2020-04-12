Navajo Nation confirms 101 new cases of COVID-19, total now to 698

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation reports 101 new positive COVID-19 cases bringing the total number to 698 as of Saturday, April 11. There are also now 24 virus-related deaths and a total of 2,760 tests have returned negative results.

The 698 confirmed positive cases include the following counties:

Navajo County, AZ: 252

Apache County, AZ: 79

Coconino County, AZ: 150

McKinley County, NM: 92

San Juan County, NM: 97

Cibola County, NM: 11

San Juan County, UT: 11

Socorro County, NM: 6

According to a news release, Abbot ID rapid test kits will become available at Navajo Area IHS facilities and tribally-operated heath care centers in the next few days. The kits allow for test results to process within several minutes. Currently, the test results take an average of two to four days to process.

The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour curfew went into effect on Friday at 8 p.m. and continues until

Monday at 5 a.m. Navajo Police will continue to strictly enforce the curfew order by issuing

citations that may include a fine up to $1,000 and/or 30 days in jail.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit

the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajonsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please

call (928) 871-7014.