Navajo Nation confirms 115 new cases of COVID-19, total now to 813

FILE – This Oct. 25, 2018 file photo shows Monument Valley, Utah. In the U.S. Southwest, the leader of the Navajo Nation restricted travel for employees who answer to him and wrote letters to federal officials saying anyone pulled away from duty at federal health care facilities on the vast reservation wouldn’t be welcome back for 45 days. Tribes across the country have closed casinos to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. In the U.S. Southwest, the leader of the Navajo Nation restricted travel for employees who answer to him and wrote letters to federal officials saying anyone pulled away from duty at federal health care facilities on the vast reservation wouldn’t be welcome back for 45 days. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation Health Command Operations Center reports that as of Monday, April 13, there are 115 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on the Navajo Nation which brings the total number of cases to 813 and 28 fatalities. Of the total of 4,028 tests that have been performed, 3,028 have returned with negative results.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation

Positive: 813

Total Tests: 4,028

Deaths: 28

Navajo County, AZ: 251

Apache County, AZ: 100

Coconino County, AZ: 159

McKinley County, NM: 109

San Juan County, NM: 80

Cibola County, NM: 9

San Juan County, UT: 11

Socorro County, NM: 6

Sandoval County, NM: 3

Additional border town cases: 85

These numbers include collected data from April 12 and April 13. The HCOC states they continue to work with all agencies, local corresponding emergency entities, counties, and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service to collect resources that will aide the Navajo Nation’s COVID-19 emergency response efforts.

The HCOC urges all Navajo Nation citizens to follow the Navajo Nation Public Health Orders that limit public gatherings and have established a curfew that is in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit

the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajonsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please

call (928) 871-7014.

This story will be updated with the most recent information available.

