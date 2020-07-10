Navajo Nation college will nearly offer all fall courses online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Tricklock Theater Company announced Friday they would be shutting its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said in a statement they were working on finishing up a few projects, then they would spend the rest of 2020 closing down and managing remaining debts. They said they will begin looking at new possibilities for Tricklock in January of 2021. "If we come back, it will likely be as a re-imagined, smaller-scale entity," the statement said.