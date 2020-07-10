Navajo Nation college will nearly offer all fall courses online

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – A college on the Navajo Nation plans to take nearly all of its class online this fall. Officials at Dine College say of nearly 360 courses planned only ten will be held on its six campuses. That means the school needs a $6.4 million technology upgrade. The college is also developing a laptop loan program for students. The Navajo Nation has been one of the hardest-hit areas of the country during the pandemic with more than $5,700 COVID-19 cases. There will be another lockdown on the reservation this weekend.
