Navajo Nation 57-hour weekend curfew to last through April

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice president Myron Lizer announced a new Public Health Emergency Order Thursday.

The order extends the 57-hour weekend curfew for two additional weekends in April and closes essential businesses during weekend curfews due to the spread of COVID-19. On Wednesday, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases reached 921 with 38 deaths.

The first weekend curfew will begin at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 17 and will end Monday, April 20 at 5:00 a.m. The second weekend curfew will begin at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24 and ends on Monday, April 27 at 5:00 a.m.

The Public Health Emergency Order 2020-006 states that all individuals shall remain at home during curfew ours except in the event of an emergency and as described below:

The curfew does not apply to essential employees reporting to or from duty at an essential business that is exempted from closure, provided that the employee must have official identification or a letter of designation from their employer on official letterhead which includes a contact name and number for verification.

Individuals are still permitted to tend to livestock during weekend curfews. Purchasing hay and feed ahead of time is encouraged as vendors will not be permitted to operate during the curfew.

Individuals are not required to remain indoors during weekend curfews but must limit movement beyond the immediate area of a residence or home site.

Additional weekend curfews may follow.

Essential businesses, including restaurants and drive-through restaurants shall be closed. Hay and other roadside vendors must cease operations for the duration of the curfew weekend. This closure requirement does not apply to healthcare operations, essential governmental functions, or essential infrastructure activities. The closure requirement does not apply to gas stations and grocery stores, provided they comply with the following requirements:

Gas stations may operate on a limited basis to meet the needs of essential employees reporting to or from duty and people traveling for emergencies only. Operating hours may only be between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. only during curfew weekends. No more than five customers at a time may be in any retail area and no more than one person per family with exception of one accompanying caregiver for an elderly or disabled shopper.

Grocery stores may operate on a limited basis for essential employees reporting to or from duty and for people with emergency needs only. Operating hours shall be between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. only during curfew weekends. No more than 10 customers at a time may be in a grocery store and no more than one person per family with the exception of an accompanying caregiver.

Gas stations and grocery stores will Monitor customer entry to maintain occupancy limits. Maintain social distancing requirements. Regularly disinfect all high-touch surfaces and thoroughly clean retail store areas and employee work areas.



