Navajo Nation again implementing mandatory curfews amid case spike

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Less than a month after the Navajo Nation reported zero new coronavirus cases, the nation is seeing an increase in new infections. The spike is prompting more mandatory daily and weekend curfews.

“We were doing an outstanding job and I think because of the stories of an all-time low here, we kinda let down, and then we got to labor day and started traveling all over the place. We saw that and we brought it back. We brought the virus back,” said Navajo Nation President Johnathan Nez.

In a Navajo Nation town hall meeting on September 29, President Nez presented the following slides. One shows new cases rising after several months of a straight decline.









Slides presented in a Navajo Nation town hall meeting on September, 29, 2020.

Nez believes case surges in areas surrounding the nation are also partly to blame for the rise, along with an increase in travel on and off the nation.

Broken up by service unit, large increases can be seen in Shiprock, Crownpoint, To’Hajiilee, and Gallup.

Nez says the mandatory curfews are necessary to get the spikes under control.

“I pray that we all continue to follow through on that, that’s the only way we can make it through these spikes occurring on Navajo. Let it not be a surge. We pray it not be a surge,” said Nez.

Of course, the Navajo Nation was a former coronavirus hotspot during the beginning of the pandemic.

The daily curfews, lasting from 8:00 p.m. to 5 a.m., will begin Friday, October 2.

The 57-hour weekend lockdowns will begin at 8:00 p.m. (MDT) on Friday, Oct. 2 until 5:00 a.m. (MDT) on Monday, Oct. 5. The second lockdown, for the same 57-hour time period, lasts from Oct. 9-12, 2020.

The stay-at-home order also remains in effect for the entire Navajo Nation.