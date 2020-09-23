Navajo Nation adds one day to weekend lockdown

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State health officials are keeping a close eye on where New Mexico stands with COVID-19 and as schools are reopening across the country, they're also keeping an eye on cases in children. The state is mostly on track with its gating criteria for reopening safely. State health officials gave a modeling update Tuesday cautioning families not to send kids to school if they appear sick.

"This isn't like back in the day when my parents told me to just suck it up and go to school even when I was sick, this is a pandemic we're in now, and please get the word out," said Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase in a webinar.