Navajo Nation adds one day to weekend lockdown

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation is enacting a longer weekend lockdown now lasting from Friday evening to early Monday morning. President Jonathan Nez says they’re looking into possible coronavirus clusters in Arizona and on the eastern side of the reservation. He believes family gatherings may be to blame for an uptick in cases. Monday, the tribe reported 11 new cases but no new deaths.
