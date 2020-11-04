Navajo Dept. of Health issues notice of uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in some communities

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Department of Health has issued a Health Advisory Notice to warn Navajo Nation residents of “uncontrolled spread” of COVID-19 in certain communities. The Navajo Nation reports the cases reflect dates from October 16 through October 29, 2020.
The advisory will be in effect until the risk and cases decline. As of Wednesday, Nov. 4 the following communities are identified as areas with uncontrolled COVID-19 spread:
- Alamo
- Aneth
- Bird Springs
- Bodaway/Gap
- Cameron
- Casamero Lake
- Churchrock
- Counselor
- Coyote Canyon
- Crownpoint
- Dilkon
- Ganado
- Indian Wells
- Iyanbito
- Jeddito
- Kaibeto
- Leupp
- Nahatadziil
- Red Mesa
- Round Rock
- Sanostee
- Sheepsprings
- Shiprock
- Teesto
- Tohajiilee
- Tolani Lake
- Tonalea
- Torreon
- Two Grey Hills
The Navajo Nation Dept. of Health is recommending that residents take precautions to protect their health. Adults 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, pregnant women, asthma, heart disease, stroke, cancer, chronic kidney disease, HIV/AIDS, and young children are at higher risk of being affected from COVID-19 according to the department.
The Navajo Nation’s daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. On Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 6 p.m. the Nez and Lizer administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide additional updates regarding COVID-19.
