Navajo community receives COVID-19 relief

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – More help is coming to the Navajo Nation. The Islamic Relief USA is distributing 30,000 water bottles on Friday, May 22.

A donor has been contacting IRUSA concerned that the New Mexico side of the Navajo Nation will not receive the same funding as the Arizona region. The woman’s initial call to IRUSA resulted in FEMA contacting the organization to report they could provide water from their Dallas office.

Two 18-wheelers will deliver 30,000, one liter bottles of water to the Mesa Elementary school in Shiprock around 5 p.m. The Navajo Nation and volunteers from the Santa Fe Indian Center are also distributing supplies including food, care bundles for seniors, children, and infants, activity packets, masks, gardening seeds, and more.

