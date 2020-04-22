Live Now
Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Wednesday briefing

Navajo communities getting assistance

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Help continues to pour into the Navajo Nation including surrounding communities. Officials with Rio Arriba County delivered beds and other equipment like PPE’s to the Rehoboth McKinley Hospital in Gallup. Commissioners, firefighters, county management team and the county fire marshal pitched in.

As of Wednesday morning, McKinley County had 416 cases, that’s out of a population of about 71,000 people that translates into one COVID-19 case per every 171 residents. That’s high when you consider Bernalillo County has 566 cases for 670,000 people or one case in every 1,200 people.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss