Navajo communities getting assistance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A GoFundMe page created to say thank you to the custodial staff that is working extra hard these days ha been a huge success. In about a week, the fundraiser has generated $8,000. The organizers say the money will sponsor catered meals and grocery gift cards. They say the 250 plus members are absolutely crucial in allowing the Unversity of New Mexico Hospital and Sandoval Regional Medical Center to respond to the ongoing health crisis and they like nurses, doctors and other first responders are putting their health at risk to help others.

"I think folks realize that this group of people are often forgotten and I think this reminded them of the affection they've always had, but never really thought to offer," said Anita Reta. They hope to raise $10,000 which will allow them to give each custodial member a $30 grocery card.