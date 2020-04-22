Navajo communities getting assistance

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Help continues to pour into the Navajo Nation including surrounding communities. Officials with Rio Arriba County delivered beds and other equipment like PPE’s to the Rehoboth McKinley Hospital in Gallup. Commissioners, firefighters, county management team and the county fire marshal pitched in.
As of Wednesday morning, McKinley County had 416 cases, that’s out of a population of about 71,000 people that translates into one COVID-19 case per every 171 residents. That’s high when you consider Bernalillo County has 566 cases for 670,000 people or one case in every 1,200 people.
