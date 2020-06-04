Native community food distribution to take place Friday

Live Now
Coronavirus New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Indian Center is hosting another food distribution on Friday, June 5 for the Native American community in Santa Fe County who are facing hardships. Organizers will be giving out bags of food, cleaning products, personal care items, and activities for kids while supplies last.

During the distribution, those attending are asked to stay in their vehicles while accepting items. The distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1420 Cerrillos Road.

The center is also providing emergency financial assistance for those in need. To apply, you must request an application by phone by calling 505-660-4210 or email sfindiancenter@gmail.com.

All applications will be reviewed by a committee on a case by case basis. Those applying must also submit an accompanying document like a utility bill or eviction notice when submitting an application.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 Resources

