Native American cartoonist spreads COVID-19 awareness

A Native American cartoonist is helping the state spread awareness about COVID-19 in tribal communities. Ricardo Cate has partnered with the state before sharing messages about the opioid crisis in Native American communities through his art. Now he is working on a campaign aiming to educate tribal communities on hand-washing habits, mask-wearing, and other precautions for stopping the spread. The campaign uses the term stoodis, New Mexico which means let’s do this, New Mexico.
