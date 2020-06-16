Native American cartoonist spreads COVID-19 awareness

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – As breweries, restaurants, and retailers get the go-ahead from the state to reopen during the pandemic, VFW and American Legion posts are wondering when it will be their turn. The canteen manager of VFW Post 7686 in Alamogordo recently wrote Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to consider letting her post open.

"The virus is a very real crisis. But we need to, we need to factor in everything. Restaurants versus a private club that only veterans and their families can get into…it just seems like some equality and that's the big reason for penning the governor," Windy Townsend, canteen manager at VFW Post 7686 said.