National nonprofit helps connect New Mexicans with critical PPE

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Healthcare providers across the country have scrambled to make sure they have enough Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, for frontline workers. Now a national non-profit is stepping up to help.

Project N-95 has been helping to connect health care staff across the country with critical PPE. The biggest need they’re seeing so far in New Mexico is for N-95 respirators.

“We work directly with frontline organizations, governments and associations that are focused on the procurement of this critical PPE and medical supplies,” explained Andrew Stroup, co-founder of Project N-95.

Stroup said Project N-95 started in mid-March with the simple question, how can we help? Their nonprofit now has more than 100 volunteers and serves as a national clearinghouse for vetted PPE. To date, Stroup said they’ve had 37 institutions in New Mexico put in requests for PPE. That includes a need for more than a million N-95 respirators, more than 2,000 isolation gowns, 2,300 surgical masks, 73 ventilators and 700 face shields.

Requests for PPE in New Mexico. Graphic courtesy: Project N95

Stroup said requests vary from hospitals, clinics, county and city agencies, to correctional facilities, urgent cares, pharmacy staff and first responders – a mix of private and public entities who need protective gear.

“You can quickly see there’s quite a wide range of distribution here,” said Stroup. “Texas, California and New York are very much hot zones. New Mexico is somewhere in the middle of that, at least from the requests that we’ve seen,” he added.

Healthcare providers can submit a request for equipment on their website and Project N-95 will help facilitate those requests with vetted suppliers. So far they’ve had nearly 4,000 organizations put in requests for PPE nationwide and nearly 300 million items requested.

Stroup points out part of the reason PPE is in such high demand is that many of these items are single-use and need to be replaced frequently.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources