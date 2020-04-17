National Guard deployed to Gallup to assist efforts during COVID-19

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Gallup, working the Office of Governor and the State of New Mexico Public Health Department, will be deploying the New Mexico Army National Guard to the Gallup community to provide support to grocery stores with social distancing and metering measures due to COVID-19.

City officials say that in passing days they have seen a large surge in the people coming to town and going to stores. They say people might be concerned with the curfew and rush to buy alcohol at grocery stores since the ban at liquor stores. The City requested support from the National Guard to help move people orderly and maintain social distance protocols. They will not be performing any policing measures as they do not have the authority to do so. They will be stationed outside stores to help with getting people inside safely.

The New Mexico Army National Guard has already been working closely with the Navajo Nation to move vital supplies and assist with services related to public safety. The Guard should be arriving Friday and will start working on Saturday.

