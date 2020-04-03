National cemetery in Santa Fe to continue interments during pandemic

A detail of an American flag on one of the hole pins is seen during the final round of the AT&T National at Aronimink Golf Club on July 4, 2010 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. American flags are being used on the holes in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe VA National Cemetery announced Friday it would remain open and continue to provide interments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Immediate family members, limited to no more than 10 individuals, of the deceased can attend the interment if requested. The traditional committal services and the rendering of military funeral honors will not be conducted until further notice.

“We continue to perform our essential function, to inter Veterans and eligible individuals,” said Cindy Van Bibber, Director of the Santa Fe VA National Cemetery. “We trust the public understands that we must place priority on the health and safety of Veterans and families and our team members who serve them.”

Families choosing to continue with interment may schedule a committal service at a later date. Those families who postpone an already scheduled interment to a later are asked to contact the cemetery as soon as possible to convey their wishes.

For those visiting the cemetery, they should expect that certain portions of the cemetery typically open to the public may be closed. You can locate a grave online on the cemetery’s website.

