National Adoption Day celebrated remotely

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico court is recognizing families who are opening their homes and their hearts on this National Adoption Day. The usual adoption celebration at District Court in Downtown Albuquerque was canceled this year because of the pandemic.

But the court says judges and staff who would normally be working the event continue to prioritize adoptions while managing their normal caseloads. The court says that 135 children have been adopted during the pandemic, 80 of them from foster care, and have been holding virtual adoption ceremonies.