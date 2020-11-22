National Adoption Day celebrated remotely

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico court is recognizing families who are opening their homes and their hearts on this National Adoption Day. The usual adoption celebration at District Court in Downtown Albuquerque was canceled this year because of the pandemic.

But the court says judges and staff who would normally be working the event continue to prioritize adoptions while managing their normal caseloads. The court says that 135 children have been adopted during the pandemic, 80 of them from foster care, and have been holding virtual adoption ceremonies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss