Names of latest ‘Vax 2 the Max’ winners released

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New Mexico ‘Vax 2 the Max’ Sweepstakes

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced the names of the second Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes winners Tuesday afternoon. The names of confirmed winners for the Friday, July 2 drawing are:

  • Mr. Edward Nieves of Santa Fe
  • Mr. Robert Padilla of Tijeras
  • Mr. Kelley Smith of Ruidoso

The New Mexico Department of Health is still working to validate the identity and vaccination status of the fourth prospective winner, according to a news release. Each winner will be awarded $250,000. The winners will have three business days to claim their prize after being contacted by the NMDOH.

The breakdown to win $250,000 in each public health region was: 

  • Northwest: 1 in 317,188
  • Northeast: 1 in 98,157
  • Southwest: 1 in 80,493
  • Southeast: 1 in 36,129

The entries that didn’t win are carried over to the next $1 million drawings. Residents who signed up for the sweepstakes do not have to re-opt in to remain eligible. The next $1 million drawing will be on July 16 followed by drawings scheduled for July 23 and July 30. The grand prize drawing for $5 million will be in early August.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES