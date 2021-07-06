Names of latest ‘Vax 2 the Max’ winners released

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced the names of the second Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes winners Tuesday afternoon. The names of confirmed winners for the Friday, July 2 drawing are:

Mr. Edward Nieves of Santa Fe

Mr. Robert Padilla of Tijeras

Mr. Kelley Smith of Ruidoso

The New Mexico Department of Health is still working to validate the identity and vaccination status of the fourth prospective winner, according to a news release. Each winner will be awarded $250,000. The winners will have three business days to claim their prize after being contacted by the NMDOH.

The breakdown to win $250,000 in each public health region was:

Northwest: 1 in 317,188

Northeast: 1 in 98,157

Southwest: 1 in 80,493

Southeast: 1 in 36,129

The entries that didn’t win are carried over to the next $1 million drawings. Residents who signed up for the sweepstakes do not have to re-opt in to remain eligible. The next $1 million drawing will be on July 16 followed by drawings scheduled for July 23 and July 30. The grand prize drawing for $5 million will be in early August.