Names of latest ‘Vax 2 the Max’ winners released

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced the names of the second Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes winners Tuesday afternoon. The names of confirmed winners for the Friday, July 2 drawing are:
- Mr. Edward Nieves of Santa Fe
- Mr. Robert Padilla of Tijeras
- Mr. Kelley Smith of Ruidoso
The New Mexico Department of Health is still working to validate the identity and vaccination status of the fourth prospective winner, according to a news release. Each winner will be awarded $250,000. The winners will have three business days to claim their prize after being contacted by the NMDOH.
The breakdown to win $250,000 in each public health region was:
- Northwest: 1 in 317,188
- Northeast: 1 in 98,157
- Southwest: 1 in 80,493
- Southeast: 1 in 36,129
The entries that didn’t win are carried over to the next $1 million drawings. Residents who signed up for the sweepstakes do not have to re-opt in to remain eligible. The next $1 million drawing will be on July 16 followed by drawings scheduled for July 23 and July 30. The grand prize drawing for $5 million will be in early August.