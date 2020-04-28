MVD offers temporary licenses for eligible drivers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The MVD announced Tuesday that eligible drivers with an expired license can now obtain a 90-day temporary license.

The MVD said drivers with expired licenses since March 11, 2020, can get a 90-day temporary license and some drivers will get theirs automatically this week. MVD says they have prepared over 32,000 temporary licenses. Those licenses expired since March 11 or licenses will expire by May 15, that date is the expected extension of the stay-at-home order by the governor.

Drivers who have provided their email addresses to the MVD are not required to take any action to receive their temporary printable license. Drivers who have not provided an email address to the MVD can get their temporary license through MVD’s website.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is causing New Mexicans to experience immense financial and logistical challenges. MVD wants to lessen the burden by making it quick and easy to receive a temporary 90-day driver’s license,” said Cabinet Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke in a press release.

Not all drivers are eligible for a temporary license. Those with interlock or DWI temporary licenses, those with limited licenses because of suspensions and those who hold commercial licenses are not eligible.

MVD says the best way to renew their licenses or any other service is to do it online, however, if you are getting a Real ID for the first time, drivers must wait until field offices reopen. The Real ID deadline was been postponed until Oct. 1, 2021.

