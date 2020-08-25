MVD offers senior hours Tuesday and Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesdays and Wednesdays the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division is offering senior hours. The Albuquerque Journal reports employees at the MVD say they’re seeing an increase in seniors showing up on Thursday thinking they’re offering senior hours.

The MVD says senior hours are only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and customers must be 79 or older. Anyone over the age of 79 can send inquiries to MVD.forseniors@state.nm.us.

Social distancing will still be practiced at locations and only a select number of customers will be allowed inside lobbies at a time. Outside of senior hours, MVD Field Offices are open by appointment only. You can schedule an appointment online.

Senior hours are being offered at the following select state-run offices: