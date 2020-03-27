MVD close field offices across New Mexico

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
mvd license problem 10-PKG_177822

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For the safety of the public, New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department announced Thursday that all MVD field offices statewide will close. Privately operated MVD businesses will also be closed.

All previously scheduled appointments will be postponed and MVD staff will be contacting affected customers. The MVD’s call center will remain open.

“We understand this will be difficult on customers and we will make every effort to assist customers with emergency needs throughout this closure. Keeping New Mexico safe must be everyone’s first priority right now,” said Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke in a press release. “We are looking into what we can do to ensure that anyone whose license or vehicle registration expires through no fault of their own during the closure is not penalized.”

However, some transactions can be done through their MVD’s online service. If you need to renew vehicle registrations, renew driver’s licenses (except for first-time Real ID licenses), update insurance or address information, renew disability placards, pay driving citations, you can utilize the service by going to the ‘online services’ pull-down menu and choose ‘eservices.’

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video