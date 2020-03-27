MVD close field offices across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For the safety of the public, New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department announced Thursday that all MVD field offices statewide will close. Privately operated MVD businesses will also be closed.

All previously scheduled appointments will be postponed and MVD staff will be contacting affected customers. The MVD’s call center will remain open.

“We understand this will be difficult on customers and we will make every effort to assist customers with emergency needs throughout this closure. Keeping New Mexico safe must be everyone’s first priority right now,” said Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke in a press release. “We are looking into what we can do to ensure that anyone whose license or vehicle registration expires through no fault of their own during the closure is not penalized.”

However, some transactions can be done through their MVD’s online service. If you need to renew vehicle registrations, renew driver’s licenses (except for first-time Real ID licenses), update insurance or address information, renew disability placards, pay driving citations, you can utilize the service by going to the ‘online services’ pull-down menu and choose ‘eservices.’

