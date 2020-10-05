Museum of Natural History suspends free Sunday admission

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans can no longer get into a popular museum for free on the first Sunday of each month. The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is temporarily suspending the deal for state residents so they can comply with the public health order.

The museum says the change was made to avoid long lines for people entering the museum as the state is limiting its capacity to 25%.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss