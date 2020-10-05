Museum of Natural History suspends free Sunday admission

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans can no longer get into a popular museum for free on the first Sunday of each month. The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is temporarily suspending the deal for state residents so they can comply with the public health order.
The museum says the change was made to avoid long lines for people entering the museum as the state is limiting its capacity to 25%.
