Multi-agency task force to monitor metro nursing homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A multi-agency task force is working to make sure area nursing homes are safe during the pandemic. The task force is coordinated through the city of Albuquerque’s emergency operations center. It’s made up of five departments that train nursing home staff in using PPE, infection control and limiting disease.

The task force is also training local fire departments on how to implement those same practices to protect vulnerable populations. As of Friday, the number of nursing home residents in Bernalillo County testing positive for COVID-19 is 197, nursing home staff 145 and the total number of deaths 48.

