Most MVD offices to remain closed until Dec. 7

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Taxation and Revenue Department of New Mexico reports that most Motor Vehicle Division field offices will remain closed until December 7 when they will reopen for limited services by appointment only in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. The department states that staff in most offices will be limited to 25% of normal levels and will be processing only first-time Real ID licenses, commercial licenses, and interlock licenses.

Road tests are canceled at all offices until further notice. Senior hours and VIN inspections needed for out-of-state title transfers are also canceled until further notice at all offices.

The department reports that some MVD staff are being redeployed in order to provide support at Department of Health COVID-19 testing sites. Seven smaller MVD field offices will reopen as planned on Wednesday Dec. 2, including Alamogordo, Silver City, Taos, Socorro, Lordsburg, Reserve, and Tucumcari.

Those offices will honor existing appointments for all transactions except those involving VIN inspections and road tests. MVD customers are reminded that temporary licenses and other transactions are available online at mvdonline.com.

According to the Taxation and Revenue Department of New Mexico, customers will need to reschedule canceled appointments and are reminded that some transactions will not be available at all offices. Transactions that can be completed online are not available for in-person appointments at any state-run MVD field office.

