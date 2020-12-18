Most first responders in New Mexico waiting for COVID-19 vaccine

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County firefighters are among those who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Some firefighters were immunized after Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center shared their supply.

As for the other first responders across the state, they will have to wait until more vaccines are available. “The focus not just because of the CDC we have to follow those guidelines… it really is getting to frontline healthcare workers and to our nursing home population because they’re the most at risk,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is a Thursday news conference.

While the governor acknowledges, firefighters are also frontline health care workers who often deal with COVI-19 patients, she says the reality is we just aren’t getting the vaccine as quickly as we need it.

