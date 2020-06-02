Most Albuquerque public libraries open Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Most of the Albuquerque public libraries are back open as of Tuesday, June 2. The Ernie Pyle Library is temporarily closed as it is too small to allow current social distancing protocol and the Alamosa Library is closed while the center holds socially distanced summer youth programs.

Special Collections is available by appointment only by emailing specialcollections@cabq.gov. There are some restrictions like no public seating or computer use.

Visitors will be able to pick up their holds, check out books, and materials, and get a library card. The public is asked to wear face masks and not to stay for more than 15 minutes.

Officials say there will also be enhanced sanitation and social distancing among staff and visitors. Albuquerque and Bernalillo County libraries encourage everyone who can stay home to do so and use the libraries’ online resources.

Visit the Albuquerque and Bernalillo County website for a list of library hours.

