More than 500 New Mexico businesses complete safe certified program

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As New Mexicans become more comfortable venturing out, people can check whether the state has deemed particular businesses ‘safe certified.’ The program requires businesses to go through training on how to ensure the health and safety of their staff and customers.

“We’re encouraged to see the growing support of this program from the New Mexico business community,” Cabinet Secretary Jen Paul Schroer said in a news release. “New Mexicans can choose to support NM Safe Certified business that have made the health and safety of employees and customers a priority.”

Since it launched in June, around 1,900 businesses have signed up including retailers, restaurants, hotels and tour operators and more than 500 have already completed the program.

