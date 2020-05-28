More State Parks begin to open per governor’s order

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday in a press conference that nine additional State Parks will be reopening for day-use only beginning May 30 according to State Parks Division of the Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department.

According to the State Parks Division of the Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department, the parks reopening May 30 are El Vado Lake, Leasburg Dam, Percha Dam, Heron Lake, Eagle Nest Lake, Conchas Lake, Santa Rosa Lake, Bottomless lakes, and Sugarite Canyon State Parks. On June 1, Hyde Memorial, Rio Grande Nature Center, Navajo Lake, Elephant Butte Lake, and Pecos Canyon State Parks will reopen for day-use as well.

Camping reservations will be canceled and refunded through June 19. Details on days and hours of park day-use openings for individual parks are available on the State Parks website.

