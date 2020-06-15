More public facilities reopen in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More public facilities are reopening in the city of Albuquerque Monday allowing more recreation. While public parks have remained open, playgrounds have been off-limits until Monday. The city has spent the last few weeks sanitizing the playground equipment. They do ask that people continue to social distance and the Jerry Cline Tennis Center also reopened. We did not find anyone playing yet but it is the first day perhaps word hadn’t gotten around that they were reopening.
