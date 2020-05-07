More people hit the river to avoid being home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People are certainly feeling cooped up these days. So they’re hitting the water during the warm weather. If you stop anywhere along the Rio Grande in Albuquerque, you’ll find people. From floating down the river to walking, biking and jogging and even taking a scenic horseback ride.

“There’s a lot of people out on the water, a lot of people,” said Gerry Smith. People of all ages are enjoying time along the Rio Grande.

“Oh, it feels good to be out. I’m trying to go look for some trout and stuff, I’m gonna try to open space, see if they gonna stock the lakes and stuff,” Smith said.

People like Smith have been taking the extra time to go fishing. Thursday, he was out searching along Alameda and the river. “I’ve just been going from area to area to see if any fish are actually out here right now,” he said.

Others are just enjoying a view, that’s not inside their home. “It just feels so good not to be locked up,” said Pete Ramirez.

Ramirez and friend Martha Martinez set up a quiet spot under a tree facing the Sandias. “I wanna get out and just enjoy a little bit of what we can, as you see there’s a lot of people but it’s still nice to get out and have a good time, we’ve been at home a while,” Ramirez said.

They say they didn’t use to come to the river but are now using this time and taking in the beauty, to stay positive. “We look for a better day every day. Hopefully, this virus will go down and people can get back and enjoy their life,” he said.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue says the current this year is not like it was last year. It’s much slower.

